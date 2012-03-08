UPDATE 3-Viterra sees big Canada, Australia crop plantings

* Sees rebound in Western Canada planting in 2012

* Q1 profit falls, matches expectations

* Expects CWB deal, mum on Gavilon interest

* Shares up 1.8 percent at C$11.00

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 8 (Reuters) - Planting conditions in Canada and Australia point to large grain and oilseed crops in 2012, and a global production rebound could pressure grain prices this year, the CEO of Canada’s biggest grain handler Viterra, said on Thursday.

In Western Canada, farmers expect to boost plantings by 8 percent to 10 percent, to between 57 million and 59 million acres, as previously flooded land returns to production, the company said, as it reported a lower quarterly profit.

In South Australia, planting conditions also look encouraging after recent rains, Chief Executive Mayo Schmidt said in an interview with Reuters.

“All of our crop collection system is really charged with good inventory, good (grain supplies from last harvest), and conditions are very good for planting in the next couple of months,” Schmidt said from Calgary, Alberta.

Western Canadian acres of canola - a fertilizer-intensive crop that is highly profitable for farmers and Viterra - look set to match last year’s record-high of 18.5 million and may rise as high as 19.5 million acres, the company said.

PROFIT LOWER

Viterra’s first-quarter profit fell 23 percent from the record high of a year earlier, hurt by weaker earnings in grain handling and processing. However, the results by the biggest grain handler in Canada and South Australia matched analysts’ earnings expectations.

While both crop volumes and prices were high in the quarter, they fell short of year-ago levels, Schmidt said.

Grain prices look to remain strong in 2012, but may pull back on the prospect of record-large U.S. corn plantings and grain production in the Black Sea region, he said.

Economic volatility and lower grain prices have also cut into agribusiness profits.

Viterra’s profit fell to C$77.7 million ($78.5 million), or 21 Canadian cents a share, in the first quarter from C$100.7 million, or 27 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue was C$3.56 billion - up over 50 percent from a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 21 Canadian cents a share and revenue of C$2.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Viterra is the biggest of several major Canadian grain handlers that expect higher profits once the Canadian Wheat Board’s grain marketing monopoly ends on Aug. 1.

The company said it expects the move to an open grain market in Western Canada would eventually boost its annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by C$40 million to C$50 million.

Schmidt said Viterra also intends to allow grains the revamped CWB buys to move through its grain elevators and port facilities, adding that negotiations are complex and ongoing.

The competitive strength of the monopoly-less CWB - which doesn’t own grain-handling sites - remains to be seen, Schmidt said. But Viterra has already signed forward-delivery contracts to buy farmers’ grain in “significant volumes,” he said.

Shares of Viterra rose 1.8 percent at C$11.00 on Thursday morning.

EYEING PROFITABLE BUYS

Viterra is keeping an eye out for profitable acquisitions of grain handlers and processors in Canada, Australia and the United States, but Schmidt said he currently doesn’t “see anything particular that stands out.”

The biggest name in play, U.S. energy and grains trader Gavilon Group, may appeal to Viterra, a source said recently.

Schmidt declined to comment on whether Viterra is interested, and said Gavilon’s sale wouldn’t necessarily change the North American competitive landscape significantly, if it doesn’t alter the industry’s handling and processing capacity.

“If the transaction does not generate efficiencies in logistics in handling and marketing because it does not create a consolidation, it’s just simply a changing of the guard.”