March 12, 2012 / 8:16 PM / in 6 years

Saskatchewan would study a foreign bid for Viterra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 12 (Reuters) - Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said on Monday that his government would scrutinize any foreign takeover bid for grain handler Viterra Inc and make a recommendation to the Canadian federal government on whether to approve or reject it.

Viterra, Canada’s biggest grain handler, is headquartered in Saskatchewan, a province that is also a major grain producer.

Wall, whose opposition in 2010 is widely seen as persuading Ottawa to block a foreign takeover bid for Saskatchewan-based fertilizer producer Potash Corp, said the province doesn’t have any position on Viterra currently because there has not been a formal takeover offer announced.

