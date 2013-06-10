FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vitol CEO says investor length adds $10-$15 to oil premium
June 10, 2013 / 12:05 PM / in 4 years

Vitol CEO says investor length adds $10-$15 to oil premium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices are $10-$15 a barrel higher than they should be due to long positions held by financial investors, a senior industry official said on Monday.

“The price of oil, because we have exchanges now, is significantly higher than if it would be if we didn’t have exchanges,” Vitol’s CEO Ian Taylor said at an industry conference.

He added that exchanges allowed financial institutions to participate in the oil markets and they were primarily long buyers of commodities.

“If you look at all the data, you have a huge new length in the markets which, obviously, a lot of it stays there forever,” said Taylor who heads the world’s largest oil trading firm.

“I agree it goes up and down a little bit, but that has added to the weight on the demand of futures for oil.” (Reporting by Florence Tan and Luke Pachymuthu; editing by James Jukwey)

