Vitol JV VTTI studys doubling Fujairah oil storage space
September 30, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

Vitol JV VTTI studys doubling Fujairah oil storage space

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Vitol Tank Terminals International (VTTI) is studying almost doubling its oil storage capacity at the port of Fujairah, just outside the Strait of Hormuz, and could start construction by early 2014, a spokeswoman for VTTI said on Sunday.

VTTI, jointly owned by the world’s largest oil trader Vitol and Malaysian shipping company MISC Bhd, currently has 1.18 million cubic meters of storage capacity in a total of 47 tanks. The Fujairah terminal is 90 percent owned by VTTI, while the government of Fujairah has a 10 percent stake.

A spokeswoman in the Netherlands confirmed VTTI’s plans detailed on its website to increase oil storage capacity by 1 million cubic meters.

“VTTI is looking into the project. It has to go through a phase where it needs to get permits, finalise plans and then the construction can start,” she said.

“It would start to be developed from early 2014,” she said.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, editing by Daniel Fineren

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
