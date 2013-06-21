Vitol says signs preliminary LNG contract with Rosneft

GENEVA, June 21 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Vitol has signed a preliminary agreement with Russian state oil firm Rosneft to purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG) from a planned facility in eastern Russia from 2019, Vitol said on Friday.

“This landmark development will diversify and strengthen our supplies of LNG and enable us to expand the possibilities of serving our clients in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Vitol Chief Executive Ian Taylor in a statement.

Earlier this year, Rosneft signed a long-term crude oil supply contract with commodity traders Vitol and Glencore in exchange for a $10 billion loan.

Vitol is the world’s top oil trader with annual revenues of over $300 billion.