UPDATE 1-Vitol signs preliminary LNG contract with Rosneft

GENEVA, June 21 (Reuters) - Swiss oil trader Vitol has signed a preliminary agreement to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia’s Rosneft as the race for access to one of the fastest-growing commodity markets gathers pace.

The agreement, signed in St. Petersburg this week, will allow Vitol to purchase LNG volumes from the Russian state oil company’s planned new facility in the country’s far east from 2019, Vitol said on Friday.

“This landmark development will diversify and strengthen our supplies of LNG and enable us to expand the possibilities of serving our clients in the Asia-Pacific region,” Vitol Chief Executive Ian Taylor said in a statement.

LNG trade has historically been dominated by fixed agreements between producers and consumers, but opportunities for middlemen may increase with the advent of U.S. exports from 2015.

In the latest sign of growing interest in the sector, rival commodities trader Glencore Xstrata entered high-margin LNG trading by luring a four-strong team of traders from Morgan Stanley.

Vitol, the world’s top oil trader with annual revenues of more $300 billion, in March finalised an agreement alongside Glencore to purchase crude oil from Rosneft in exchange for a $10 billion loan.