FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vitol starts operations at new Malaysia oil terminal
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
April 13, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

Vitol starts operations at new Malaysia oil terminal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Vitol’s storage unit VTTI said on Friday its new oil terminal in Malaysia had started operations after receiving its first fuel oil cargo earlier this week.

The terminal received its first fuel oil cargo from the MT Kition, a 100,000 deadweight tonne tanker, the company said in a statement.

Storage tanks for middle distillates and gasoline at the terminal will be ready for use by the end of April, VTTI said.

The ATB oil terminal, located in the Port of Pelepas, Tanjung Bin, in Malaysia, consists of 41 storage tanks with a total capacity of 841,000 cubic metres for fuel oil, gasoline and distillates.

The company plans to add another 1.6 million cubic metres of storage in a second phase by the third quarter of 2013.

VTTI is a 50/50 joint venture between the Vitol Group and MISC, a Malaysian shipping company. (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by David Holmes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.