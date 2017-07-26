FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vitol's middle distillates head in Asia to retire in August
July 26, 2017 / 7:15 AM / 2 hours ago

Vitol's middle distillates head in Asia to retire in August

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - Oil trader Vitol's head of middle distillates in Asia, Tong En Tong, will retire in August after being with the firm for a decade, he told Reuters on Wednesday.

Tong, who has more than 30 years of experience in the oil industry, said he does not have any immediate plans. His last day with the company will be in the first half of next month.

It was not clear who will take over his position. Vitol could not be reached for comment.

The Swiss-based company traded a record amount of crude and refined products in 2016 at more than 7 million barrels per day (bpd), a 16 percent rise from the previous year.

Vitol's gasoil trade volumes rose 26 percent over the year, driven by increasing demand in Australia and Vitol's growing presence in key African markets. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

