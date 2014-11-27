FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vitol buys one LNG cargo from Nigeria in tender -traders
November 27, 2014

Vitol buys one LNG cargo from Nigeria in tender -traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Trading house Vitol has purchased a single liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo offered by Nigeria’s Bonny Island export plant following a tender that closed on Monday, traders said.

The Vitol-chartered Lobito tanker, currently positioned in the mid-Atlantic after delivering a cargo to Brazil, is heading in the direction of the Nigerian plant, according to ship-tracking data on Reuters Eikon.

Vitol is likely to deliver the Nigerian cargo to southern Europe, possibly Spain, one of the trade sources said, as falling prices and weak demand make diversions to Asia unprofitable.

Nigeria on Thursday launched another tender to sell a single cargo also loading in December, which closes next Tuesday. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic. Editing by Jane Merriman)

