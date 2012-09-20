Eni, Vitol discover oil in offshore Ghana

GENEVA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Oil trader Vitol and Italian oil group Eni said on Thursday they had made an oil discovery in offshore Ghana, increasing the potential of one of Africa’s newest oil producers.

Swiss-based Vitol, known for its role as a middle man, buying and selling cargoes on the global market, has taken steps in recent years to acquire upstream and downstream assets.

Eni is the block's operator with a 47.2 percent interest while Vitol's Ghana branch has a 37.8 percent stake and Ghana's state oil firm has 15 percent.