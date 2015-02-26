FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vitol CEO sees U.S. oil output growth flattening by mid-year
February 26, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 3 years ago

Vitol CEO sees U.S. oil output growth flattening by mid-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. oil production growth will probably flatten by the middle of the year as a result of a decline in oil prices, chief executive of top global oil trader Vitol, Ian Taylor, said on Thursday.

“As yet, production in the U.S. is still going up. We expect that to stop around the middle of the year,” he told a conference in London.

Taylor also said he expected global oil demand to grow by 1 million barrels a day this year: “If not, the oil market will still be long.” (Reporting by Ron Bousso, writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov)

