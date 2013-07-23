FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vitol completes purchase of UK power plant
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
July 23, 2013 / 12:10 PM / in 4 years

Vitol completes purchase of UK power plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, July 23 (Reuters) - The world’s top oil trader Vitol said on Tuesday it had completed the purchase of a British power plant from Phillips 66 as it seeks to build its portfolio of energy assets.

The gas-fed 1,220 megawatt combined heat and power plant in Immingham, northeast England, supplies around 2 percent of Britain’s electricity.

Vitol, like many of its peers, has been investing in global assets such as oilfields and refineries in what analysts see as a bid to boost profits.

The company already trades electricity in the UK, French, German and Benelux markets. The plant has been renamed VPI Immingham, Vitol added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.