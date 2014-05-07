FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vitol 2013 pre-tax profits slid to lowest since 2004 -FT
May 7, 2014

Vitol 2013 pre-tax profits slid to lowest since 2004 -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - Global commodity trader Vitol’s annual profits slid to the lowest level in nearly a decade in 2013, which proved to be a difficult year across the industry, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Vitol recorded pre-tax profits of $845.4 million in the 12 months to December 2013, the lowest since earnings of $670 million in 2004 and down 20 percent from a year earlier, the newspaper reported, citing annual accounts.

A spokeswoman for Vitol declined to comment on the report.

In March, the privately held Swiss firm, widely considered the world’s biggest independent oil trader, said its revenues barely rose 1 percent last year to $307 billion.

Chief Executive Ian Taylor said at the time that 2013 was “a very challenging year for many in the physical energy distribution business.” He said margins were under pressure from new competitors in certain regional markets. (Reporting by Jonathan Leff; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
