Energy trader Vitol posts 2014 net income of $1.35 bln - Bloomberg
March 19, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Energy trader Vitol posts 2014 net income of $1.35 bln - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Vitol, the world’s largest independent energy trader, posted net income of $1.35 billion last year, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the company’s accounts.

That figure would be the highest since 2011 and was almost double the amount for 2013. Vitol declined to comment.

Last week, Vitol said its turnover fell in 2014 to $270 billion, the lowest in four years, as a result of oil’s near 50 percent drop in the second half of last year. (Reporting by London Energy Desk; Editing by Dale Hudson)

