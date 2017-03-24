March 24 Vitol's 2016 revenue fell 9.5 percent to $152 billion, the commodity trader said on Friday, calling the performance solid, despite challenging market conditions.

The world's largest independent energy trader said volumes of crude oil and products rose 16 percent to 2.56 billion barrels for 2016.

Vitol also said the coal market had a resurgence in 2016, with prices doubling for a while towards the end of the year as policy restrictions to Chinese supply impacted the market. bit.ly/2myzVMw (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Thomas)