FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vitol in talks to lend Russia's Rosneft $2 bln -FT
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 3, 2014 / 6:11 PM / 4 years ago

Vitol in talks to lend Russia's Rosneft $2 bln -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Vitol, the world’s biggest oil trader, is in talks to lend Russian state-controlled oil company Rosneft $2 billion in exchange for supplies of refined products, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Rosneft, Russia’s top crude producer, last March signed a long-term supply contract with Vitol and commodity trader Glencore International to supply them up to 67 million tonnes of crude in exchange for a $10 billion loan.

Vitol is currently in talks to lend Rosneft an additional $2 billion in exchange for refined products over the next five years, according to the report.

Rosneft has rapidly expanded its trade in refined products in recent year. Last December, Rosneft agreed to buy much of Morgan Stanley’s physical oil-trading business. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.