FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vitol signs propane supply deal with U.S. Virgin Islands
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
July 25, 2013 / 8:19 PM / in 4 years

Vitol signs propane supply deal with U.S. Virgin Islands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Global commodity trader Vitol has won a deal to supply the U.S. Virgin Islands with propane as its main fuel source for a minimum of five years, starting in autumn 2014.

The deal with the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (WAPA) on Thursday is designed to replace more expensive fuel oil as the islands’ primary fuel source.

WAPA said on its website it hopes switching to propane will lower fuel costs by about 30 percent and decrease greenhouse gas emissions by about 20 percent.

Full terms of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting By David Sheppard; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.