U.S. judge puts units of Mexico's Vitro into bankruptcy
December 5, 2012 / 7:56 PM / in 5 years

U.S. judge puts units of Mexico's Vitro into bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge in Dallas ordered 10 units of Mexican glassmaker Vitro SAB de CV into involuntary bankruptcy and found the subsidiaries had taken secret steps to prevent creditors from collecting money they were owed.

Several U.S. hedge funds led by Aurelius Capital Management and Elliott International hold defaulted notes issued by subsidiaries and had sought to put the subsidiaries into bankruptcy.

Judge Harlin Hale issued his ruling on Tuesday.

Parent company Vitro went through a bankruptcy reorganization in Mexico, but that plan has been strenuously opposed by U.S. creditors.

