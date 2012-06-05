FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish unit of Mexico's Vitro seeks protection
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2012 / 6:15 PM / 5 years ago

Spanish unit of Mexico's Vitro seeks protection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Mexican glassmaker Vitro said on Tuesday its Spanish subsidiary is filing for bankruptcy protection because of difficult market conditions in Europe.

Vitro Cristalglass, which accounted for about 4 percent of parent company Vitro’s total sales in 2011, has been losing money since 2009, the company said.

The decision to seek bankruptcy protection now is a result of the “unfavorable dynamics in the European market ... particularly in construction,” the company said.

The unit has about $31 million in outstanding debt with external creditors, a spokesman said.

Vitro, which makes everything from beer bottles to perfume containers, earlier this year completed a $3.4 billion restructuring plan in Mexico; but it is embroiled in legal disputes with creditors in the United States who reject the Mexican ruling.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.