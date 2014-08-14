FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Vitro in $950 mln bottle-making deal with Constellation
August 14, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Vitro in $950 mln bottle-making deal with Constellation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Mexico’s top glass-making company Vitro said on Thursday that it has signed a $950 million deal to make 7.3 billion beer bottles for U.S.-based firm Constellation Brands over the next seven years.

Last year, Vitro’s sales totaled $1.68 billion.

Constellations Brands is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand and Italy.

Vitro said separately it was exploring a possible deal to sell its food and beverage-packaging unit. It said it also plans to invest $90 million to build a new fragrance bottling plant in Brazil.

Reporting by Veronica Gomez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
