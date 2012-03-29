Mexico's Vitro to pay millions more for energy

* Vitro to spend $3.5 mln to $4.8 mln more a month on energy

* Previous supplier Tractebel is GDF Suez affiliate

* Tractebel could take 10-13 months to restore service

March 29 (Reuters) - Mexican glassmaker Vitro, which last month completed a bankruptcy reorganization, said on Thursday it will have to pay millions of dollars more in electricity costs each month after an explosion at its provider’s plant.

The company expects to pay an additional $3.5 million to $4.8 million a month for energy from Mexico’s Federal Electricity Commission following the March 3 explosion, Vitro said in a statement.

The company did not say how much it paid previously for energy.

Vitro’s previous electricity and steam power provider, Tractebel, an affiliate of GDF Suez, said it could be between 10 and 13 months before it can supply the glassmaker again, according to the statement.

Monterrey-based Vitro said one of its factories in the north of Mexico suspended operations for six days following the explosion, costing the company about $2 million.

Vitro, which makes everything from beer bottles to perfume containers for luxury brands, in February completed a $3.4 billion restructuring plan after more than a year of legal disputes with creditors.