Feb 6 (Reuters) - Vitrolife AB

* Q4 operating income (ebit) amounted to sek 36 (22) million

* Q4 sales amounted to sek 137 (124) million

* Says board proposes a dividend of sek 1.50 (1.00) per share

* Says in conjunction with year-end closing, board decided to adjust company’s profitability objective to an operating margin before depreciation and amortization (ebitda) of 30 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: