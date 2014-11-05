FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vitrolife to buy Danish FertiliTech
November 5, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vitrolife to buy Danish FertiliTech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Vitrolife Ab :

* Vitrolife ab (publ) acquires unisense fertilitech a/s

* The purchase sum amounts on a debt-free basis to 1,980,000 newly issued shares in Vitrolife, and to a cash purchase sum of SEK 90 million

* Vitrolife ab says fertilitech and its subsidiaries had net sales of approximately sek 94 million in 2013 and reported income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of SEK -25 million

* Vitrolife says it is expected transaction will affect vitrolife’s ebitda per share negatively in 2014 and 2015 but contribute positively as from 2016

* Combined proforma sales in 2013 for Vitrolife and FertiliTech amounted to SEK 547 million and income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was SEK 90 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

