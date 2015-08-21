FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Oil trader Vitol buys remaining stake in VTTI for $830 mln
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Oil trader Vitol buys remaining stake in VTTI for $830 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects VTTI’s descriptor in paragraph 1 to “oil storage and terminals company” from “refiner”. Also removes “refiner” from headline)

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Switzerland-based oil trader Vitol’s investment arm has acquired the 50 percent stake it did not already own in oil storage and terminals company VTTI BV for $830 million to expand its asset base.

Vitol’s unit, Vitol Investment Partnership, bought the stake from Malaysian shipping company MISC Bhd, VTTI’s limited partnership, VTTI Energy Partners LP, said on Friday.

VTTI Energy Partners said VTTI would continue to operate independently under Chief Executive Rob Nijst.

VTTI has total gross storage capacity of 54 million barrels, including assets under construction, the company said. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.