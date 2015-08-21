FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Vitol pays $830 mln to take full control of oil storage firm VTTI
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2015 / 3:32 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vitol pays $830 mln to take full control of oil storage firm VTTI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background on storage, MISC quote)

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The world’s largest oil trader Vitol has bought the other half of storage firm VTTI for $830 million, taking full control of tanks that contributed to its stellar profits amid oil price volatility.

Vitol’s and other trading houses’ profits rose steeply in 2014 due to price volatility and a market structure known as contango, when long-dated prices are higher than prompt prices. Contango encourages oil storage in tanks for the purpose of reselling the commodity at a profit in the future.

VTTI has total gross storage capacity of 54 million barrels, including assets under construction, the company said.

As oil prices tumbled again in August, the contango structure will likely prevail as most market watchers say prices will have to recover in the future when producers of more expensive crude start cutting output.

Vitol said in a statement on Friday its unit, Vitol Investment Partnership, bought the 50 percent VTTI stake from Malaysian shipping company MISC Bhd. VTTI will continue to operate independently under Chief Executive Rob Nijst.

“For MISC, this divestment will enable us to unlock the value of our investment in VTTI and take advantage of future opportunities within our core business of energy and petroleum related shipping,” MISC President and Chief Executive Yee Yang Chien said.

Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru and Dmitry Zhdannikov in Moscow; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.