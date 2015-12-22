Board of Kuwait's Viva says Saudi Telecom offer not fair

DUBAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The board of Kuwait’s Viva is advising shareholders that the pricing of a takeover offer from Saudi Telecom Co is not fair, but it is up to shareholders to decide whether to sell their shares, Viva said on Tuesday.

Saudi Telecom, owner of 26 percent of Viva, said on Dec. 14 that it would offer 1 dinar per share to buy out remaining investors in its affiliate.

“The price offered from STC...is considered a price that is not fair, bearing in mind this recommendation is non-binding and the decision to sell is up to the shareholders alone,” Viva said. The shares last traded in the market at 1 dinar.

STC, in a separate statement, said it would proceed with its offer in line with regulatory rules in Kuwait and did not intend to change the offer price. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)