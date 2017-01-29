FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
CORRECTED-Viva Kuwait Q4 profit rises 6.8 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 29, 2017 / 4:47 AM / 7 months ago

CORRECTED-Viva Kuwait Q4 profit rises 6.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typo)

DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Viva Kuwait reported a 6.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday.

* The Saudi Telecom Co (STC) subsidiary made a net profit of 10.8 million dinars ($35.41 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, according to Reuters calculations. This compares with a profit of 10.11 million dinars in the year-earlier period.

* SICO Bahrain forecast: 9.44 mln dinars.

* The company reported an annual net profit of 39.8 million dinars, according to a bourse statement.

* Viva Kuwait said its board proposed a dividend of 10 fils per share. (not 01 fils per share) ($1 = 0.3050 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Paul Tait)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.