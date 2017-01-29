CORRECTED-Viva Kuwait Q4 profit rises 6.8 pct

(Corrects typo)

DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Viva Kuwait reported a 6.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday.

* The Saudi Telecom Co (STC) subsidiary made a net profit of 10.8 million dinars ($35.41 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, according to Reuters calculations. This compares with a profit of 10.11 million dinars in the year-earlier period.

* SICO Bahrain forecast: 9.44 mln dinars.

* The company reported an annual net profit of 39.8 million dinars, according to a bourse statement.

* Viva Kuwait said its board proposed a dividend of 10 fils per share. (not 01 fils per share) ($1 = 0.3050 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Paul Tait)