Viva Kuwait Q2 net profit rises 8 pct

DUBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Mobile operator Viva Kuwait reported an 8 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Sunday.

The firm, an affiliate of Saudi Telecom, the Gulf’s No.1 telecom operator by market value, made a net profit of 11.22 million dinars ($37.05 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 10.41 million dinars a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Second-quarter revenue was 67.87 million dinars, against 58.11 million dinars a year ago.