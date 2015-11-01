FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Viva Kuwait Q3 net profit up 9.2 pct
November 1, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

Viva Kuwait Q3 net profit up 9.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Mobile operator Viva Kuwait reported a 9.2 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Sunday.

The firm, an affiliate of Saudi Telecom, the Gulf’s No.1 telecom operator by market value, made a net profit of 11.27 million dinars ($37.23 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 10.32 million dinars a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Third-quarter total operating revenue rose 15 percent to 69.99 million dinars, it said.

$1 = 0.3028 Kuwaiti dinars Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Hadeel Al Sayegh

