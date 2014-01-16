FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico budget airline VivaAerobus files to go public
January 16, 2014 / 7:45 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico budget airline VivaAerobus files to go public

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Mexican low-cost airline VivaAerobus filed a prospectus on Thursday to list shares on Mexico’s stock exchange for the first time.

The Monterrey-based group launched in 2006 and is a venture of Mexican transport company Grupo IAMSA and the family behind the Irish low-cost airline Ryanair.

Vivaaerobus gave no details on when it hoped to offer the shares nor how many it would sell.

The airline in October said it had ordered 52 Airbus A320-family jets worth $5.1 billion.

Barclays, Banorte and HSBC are co-bookrunners on the deal.

