RLPC-Bulgaria's Vivacom gets court approval for restructuring
September 6, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

RLPC-Bulgaria's Vivacom gets court approval for restructuring

Isabell Witt

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Bulgarian telecoms operator Vivacom obtained approval from a UK court to proceed with a 1.7 billion euro ($2.1 billion) debt restructuring, ending two years of wrangling with lenders and various attempts to sell the company.

Mr Justice Vos approved the restructuring at a hearing at the High Court in London on Thursday.

Under the restructuring, Russia’s second-biggest bank VTB Capital and Bulgaria’s Corporate Commercial Bank are buying over 70 percent of the company and reducing the debt to around 588 million euros, according to details provided at the hearing.

