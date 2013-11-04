FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's Viva Industrial Trust falls 1.9 percent from offer price
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 4, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore's Viva Industrial Trust falls 1.9 percent from offer price

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE Nov 4 (Reuters) - Units of Viva Industrial Trust fell 1.9 percent when they opened for trading on Monday in Singapore where the real estate investment trust raised S$463.3 million ($372.59 million).

Units of the REIT, which mainly manages business parks in Singapore, opened at S$0.765 from the offer price of S$0.78.

Viva Industrial Trust is the seventh real estate investment trust or business trust that has listed on the SGX this year.

REITs have attracted investors seeking yields in a low-interest environment in the past few years in Singapore, but the sentiment has soured this year on expectations the free flow of cheap cash will end sooner rather than later.

The FT ST REIT index has fallen 5 percent so far this year after a 37 percent jump in 2012, lagging the benchmark Straits Times Index’s 1 percent gain year to date.

A S$200 million issuance to cornerstone investor Summit SPV, owned by Chinese property billionaire Tong Jinquan, and a S$165 million initial public offering form the bulk of the proceeds. The rest comes from securities issued to sponsors and United Engineers Developments Pte Ltd.

($1 = 1.2435 Singapore dollars)

Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.