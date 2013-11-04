Singapore's Viva Industrial Trust falls 1.9 percent from offer price

SINGAPORE Nov 4 (Reuters) - Units of Viva Industrial Trust fell 1.9 percent when they opened for trading on Monday in Singapore where the real estate investment trust raised S$463.3 million ($372.59 million).

Units of the REIT, which mainly manages business parks in Singapore, opened at S$0.765 from the offer price of S$0.78.

Viva Industrial Trust is the seventh real estate investment trust or business trust that has listed on the SGX this year.

REITs have attracted investors seeking yields in a low-interest environment in the past few years in Singapore, but the sentiment has soured this year on expectations the free flow of cheap cash will end sooner rather than later.

The FT ST REIT index has fallen 5 percent so far this year after a 37 percent jump in 2012, lagging the benchmark Straits Times Index’s 1 percent gain year to date.

A S$200 million issuance to cornerstone investor Summit SPV, owned by Chinese property billionaire Tong Jinquan, and a S$165 million initial public offering form the bulk of the proceeds. The rest comes from securities issued to sponsors and United Engineers Developments Pte Ltd.

($1 = 1.2435 Singapore dollars)