Vivendi chairman says Activision sale a possibility - report
#Market News
July 12, 2012 / 7:21 PM / 5 years ago

Vivendi chairman says Activision sale a possibility - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - Vivendi Chairman Jean-Rene Fourtou said the media-to-telecom conglomerate may sell its $8.1 billion stake in video game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing an interview with the executive.

Fourtou said the move was “a possibility” and that Vivendi is always looking at opportunities for all of its business, Bloomberg reported.

A Vivendi spokesman confirmed Fourtou’s comments.

Five sources close to the situation have told Reuters that the company, whose chief executive, Jean-Bernard Levy, stepped down last month, has started testing the appetite of possible bidders for its Activision stake.

The group is anxious to prove that it is taking action to address concerns over its huge debt burden and flagging share price.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
