Vivendi says could do an IPO of French telco SFR

PARIS, April 30 (Reuters) - Vivendi said on Tuesday that it would consider a public listing of its French telecom operator SFR, although it would first focus on turning around the business, whose profits have been hit by a new low-cost mobile rival.

“One of our priorities is to put in place the best strategy for SFR,” said Jean-Rene Fourtou, chairman of the group, at the annual meeting of shareholders on Tuesday.

“We could proceed to an initial public offering of SFR later,” he said, adding that this would not be a short-term move and would be done after operational improvements. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Elena Berton)