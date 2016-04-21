FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivendi CEO says to buy stakes in telcos to better distribute content
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
April 21, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

Vivendi CEO says to buy stakes in telcos to better distribute content

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - Vivendi will seek to buy stakes in telecom operators and seek industrial agreements with the same groups to better distribute its content, Chief Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine said on Thursday at the group’s annual general meeting.

The media group, led by French tycoon Vincent Bollore, has built up a 24.9 percent stake in Telecom Italia, Italy’s former monopoly, raising questions about its longer-term plans for the group.

Telecom Italia’s chairman, Giuseppe Recchi, was present at Vivendi’s shareholder meeting.

“Telecom operators are essential partners to distribute our content to a larger audience,” Puyfontaine said. “Vivendi intends to forge close ties with telecom operators through stake acquisitions or industrial agreements.” (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.