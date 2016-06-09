French regulator rejects Vivendi-beIN Sports deal-source

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - France’s competition authority rejected a distribution rights deal between Vivendi’s Canal Plus and Qatar-controlled beIN Sports aimed at stemming the French pay TV channel’s loss of customers, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Vivendi, led by tycoon Vincent Bollore, said in February it was in talks with beIN Sports to gain exclusive distribution rights in France for major soccer tournaments for five years.

French daily L‘Opinion was first to report the veto. The competition authority is due to make an announcement later on Thursday. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Paul Taylor)