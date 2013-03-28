Vivendi says refinances 1.5 bln eur credit line

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - French entertainment group Vivendi said it completed the early refinancing of a 1.5 billion euro ($1.93 billion) bank credit line over a five-year period.

The facility had been due to mature in May 2014, Vivendi said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the transaction had been placed with 16 banks.

“It enables the group to strengthen its financial structure, in particular to maintain its average debt maturity over four years,” Vivendi said. ($1 = 0.7788 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)