Vivendi dividend payout ratio could be 40-50 pct -Bollore
June 24, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Vivendi dividend payout ratio could be 40-50 pct -Bollore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - Vivendi’s largest shareholder, Vincent Bollore, said the media conglomerate’s dividend payout ratio could be between 40 and 50 percent, although the board would have to make the final decision on shareholder returns.

“The board will decide the dividend policy based on what opportunities are available,” Bollore said on Tuesday, referring to possible acquisitions that Vivendi could do to bolster its media businesses.

“But in a growing business - and we think our media activities will grow - it seems reasonable to distribute 40 to 50 percent.” (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)

