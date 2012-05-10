Bollore confident in Vivendi management

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - French industrialist Vincent Bollore, who has become one of Vivendi’s largest shareholders, said on Thursday that he was confident the management of the entertainment-to-telecoms group could solve its current problems and weak share price.

Bollore has been building a stake in Vivendi at a time when its shares are near nine-year lows and he aims to finish with roughly 5 percent. He will be paid in shares if a deal to sell two TV channels to Vivendi is approved by regulators.

Vivendi’s main cash cow, French telecom business SFR, has been hit hard by new competition from low-cost mobile player in France, prompting the company to cut its dividend earlier this year and predict tough times for the next two years.

As a result, Vivendi is reviewing its structure and investment banks are pitching ideas on the best strategy to reverse the deep slump in its share price, sources familiar with the situation recently told Reuters.

Bollore’s thinking on Vivendi’s performance are of major interest to investors given his past corporate raids on advertising agency Aegis and car parts maker Vallourec , where he pushed for change and earned big gains.

So far Bollore appears to be positioning himself as a long-term investor in Vivendi and seeking to work with Vivendi’s board chairman, Jean-Rene Fourtou, and Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy, according to people who know him.

“I have great confidence in Jean-Rene Fourtou et Jean-Bernard Levy so I think they will solve the company’s problems,” Bollore said at the annual shareholders’ meeting of advertising agency Havas, where he is the biggest shareholder.

“I am a small shareholder who is very nice, diligent and confident in the future. We will see exactly what will be done at Vivendi.”