France's Bollore eyeing 5 pct Vivendi stake-report

PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - French financier Vincent Bollore could raise his stake in Vivendi to 5 percent, becoming the group’s largest shareholder, and possibly take a seat on its board, newspaper Le Figaro said without citing sources.

This would put Bollore, the head of investment group Bollore and chairman of French advertising company Havas , in a position to participate in the decisions of Europe’s largest telecoms and entertainment group, the paper said.

In December, Bollore agreed to sell its free TV channels Direct 8 and Direct Star to Vivend’s Canal+ Pay-TV unit, in exchange for Vivendi shares and could own close to 4 percent of Vivendi once the sale is finalised.

Longer-term, Bollore eyes 5 percent of Vivendi, Le Figaro said. Because Vivendi’s shareholding is fragmented, Bollore would not need to buy a large block of shares to achieve a significant weight in the company.

Le Figaro said Jean-Rene Fourtou, chairman of Vivendi’s supervisory board, told the group’s shareholders meeting on Thursday that he did not object to Bollore joining Vivendi’s board “if he is interested”.

Havas, which is 33 percent owned by Bollore, could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Erica Billingham)