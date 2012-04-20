UPDATE 1-Bollore eyes up to 5 pct of Vivendi -source

* Vivendi chairman told AGM does not object to Bollore board entry

* Bollore seen raising Vivendi stake to 4-5 pct - source

* Vivendi shares up 3 pct (Recasts with source; adds shares, broker comment)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - French financier Vincent Bollore could raise his stake in Vivendi to around 5 percent to become the entertainment giant’s largest shareholder, a source close to the matter said.

Vivendi Chairman Jean-Rene Fourtou had fueled speculation at its annual shareholder meeting that the corporate raider could take a seat on the board of Europe’s largest telecoms and media group, helping the shares rise nearly 3 percent on Friday.

“We attended Vivendi’s AGM yesterday in Paris... Fourtou made it clear that the board is open to the entry of Vincent Bollore, news that we would consider positive given Bollore’s activist profile,” broker CA Cheuvreux said in a note.

Bollore, who owned 1.09 percent of Vivendi’s capital at the end of February, has so far not asked for a seat, however.

In December, Bollore agreed to sell free TV channels Direct 8 and Direct Star to Vivendi’s Canal+ pay-TV unit in exchange for Vivendi shares and could own around 3 percent of Vivendi once the sale is finalised.

Combined with purchases of Vivendi shares Bollore has made or will make on the market, his stake could reach about 5 percent, the source said.

Bollore, who made his fortune in shipping, commodity and industrial ventures, is known for taking stakes in companies and then pressuring management for results. He has also been building a media empire in recent years.

In 2005, he seized control of French advertising group Havas after a bruising battle with then Chairman Alain de Pouzilhac.

Bollore, who now chairs Havas and is head of investment group Bollore, declined to comment on Vivendi. A Vivendi spokeswoman said the group had no further comment. (Additional reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Erica Billingham and James Regan)