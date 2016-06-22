FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Vivendi's Bollore says considering move into publishing
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
June 22, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

Vivendi's Bollore says considering move into publishing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - Vivendi Chairman Vincent Bollore said on Wednesday the media giant was interested in entering the publishing business to broaden its content offerings.

"It's an essential element for content," Bollore told a hearing of the French Senate's cultural affairs committee.

Bollore would be likely to support future initiatives by Chief Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine to take Vivendi into publishing, the chairman added, without elaborating.

Bollore, whose family-controlled Bollore Group owns 15.33 percent of Vivendi, has launched an acquisition spree since taking over as chairman in 2014.

Vivendi now owns about 24 percent of Telecom Italia and recently took control of Mediaset's pay-TV business as well as mobile video games maker Gameloft.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Laurence Frost

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.