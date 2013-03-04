FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivendi reaffirms to propose Bollore to supervisory board
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 4, 2013 / 6:50 AM / 5 years ago

Vivendi reaffirms to propose Bollore to supervisory board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Vivendi reaffirmed on Monday that it would propose the appointment of French industrialist Vincent Bollore to its supervisory board at its annual shareholder meeting on April 30.

Bollore will be one of five new members of the board, who will also include Air France Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac, Vivendi said in a statement.

Vivendi had said in December that Bollore, who is the group’s second-biggest shareholder, would join the board. The appointment must be ratified by shareholders. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.