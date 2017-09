PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - Vivendi appointed its top shareholder, Vincent Bollore, as chairman of its supervisory board on Tuesday following the media conglomerate’s annual shareholder meeting.

“Vivendi’s supervisory board, which convened following today’s shareholders’ meeting, appointed Vincent Bollore as chairman,” Vivendi said in a statement. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)