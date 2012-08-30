FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivendi is not now weighing a break-up of group-CFO
#Credit Markets
August 30, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Vivendi is not now weighing a break-up of group-CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Vivendi Chief Financial Officer Philippe Capron said on Thursday that the conglomerate was not now contemplating a break-up of its telecom and media units to solve a deep share slump because of the way it would impact the group’s debt.

“Clearly a breakup would lead to very great difficulty in apportioning of the debt,” he said at an analyst conference.

“We don’t see how to keep quality ratings on both sides [if company was split in two]. A straight break up is not something we are contemplating for the time being.”

After media report in April that it was weighing a breakup or asset sales, Vivendi reiterated in a statement that it was committed to preserving its long-term debt rating.

“Whatever we do will be driven in large part to make sure value is preserved for bondholders,” said Capron. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)

