BRIEF-Vivendi expects to be cash positive after closing SFR, Maroc Tel deals
#Market News
April 7, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vivendi expects to be cash positive after closing SFR, Maroc Tel deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 7 (Reuters) - Vivendi SA : CFO Herve Philippe tells analysts: * Vivendi expects to be cash positive after closing of sfr and maroc telecom deals - CFO * Will probably announce 2013 dividend by end April - CFO * Hopes to close Maroc Telecom sale before AGM of June 24 * Exceptional dividend, share buybacks or both are among options Vivendi

will review when deciding on how to use some of sfr, maroc telecom

sale proceeds - CFO * The first use of the sfr sale proceeds will be to reduce vivendi’s debt - CFO

