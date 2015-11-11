Vivendi says buys back shares at 19.83 euros each

PARIS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi said it bought 345,472 of its own shares at an average price of 19.83 euros each in line with a share repurchase programme covering up to 10 million shares to be completed by the end of November.

“Vivendi’s management board is confident in the group’s fundamentals and may decide to extend the duration of this program and/or increase its amount,” Vivendi said in a statement on Wednesday.

Shares in Vivendi closed down 5.8 percent at 20.38 euros on Wednesday. (Reporting by James Regan, editing by David Evans)