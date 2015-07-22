FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's 'Les Guignols' reprieved under new Canal+ management
July 22, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

France's 'Les Guignols' reprieved under new Canal+ management

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - France’s longest-running satirical TV programme, “Les Guignols”, won a reprieve from broadcaster Canal+ on Wednesday, ending speculation that the irreverant puppet show faced the axe.

But the nightly show, which has poured scorn on French politicians and celebrities since 1988, will switch from free-to-air to a later subscription-only slot, the channel’s new boss Maxime Saada told Le Figaro, a move that will likely reduce its audience.

“Les Guignols” is renowned for its ruthless caricaturing of France’s elite, featuring latex puppet versions of everyone from presidents to sports stars.

Amid rumours of its imminent demise under parent Vivendi’s new Chairman Vincent Bollore, top French politicians had leapt to the show’s defence, citing concerns over freedom of expression that were heightened in the wake of January’s deadly attacks on satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

Bollore, a billionaire tycoon who controls Vivendi through a 15 percent stake, had called for broad changes at Canal+ before ousting Saada’s predecessor Rodolphe Belmer earlier this month.

Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Angus MacSwan

