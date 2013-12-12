Havas's finance chief to move to Vivendi - paper

PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Vivendi is set to name Herve Philippe, chief financial officer at advertising group Havas, as its own new finance chief, according to Le Monde newspaper.

The expected appointment is the latest in a broader management reshuffle that has seen Vivendi’s largest shareholder Vincent Bollore stamp his mark on the group which is in the throes of a fundamental restructuring and aims to spin off French mobile telecoms firm SFR next year.

After Bollore rejected the candidacy of another contender, Vivendi named Hearst Magazines’ Arnaud de Puyfontaine as head of media and content activities to run the remaining businesses after the SFR spin-off - Universal Music Group, pay-TV company Canal Plus and Brazilian telecoms operator GVT.

Bollore, who owns 5 percent of Vivendi, is also expected to become the chairman of the group when current chairman Jean-Rene Fourtou leaves after the spin-off.

Philippe, who has been chief financial officer of Havas since 2005, is well known by Bollore, who owns 36.5 percent of Havas.

He will replace Philippe Capron who is moving to the same post at Veolia Environnement.

Vivendi declined to comment on Thursday. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Greg Mahlich)