French regulator OK's Vivendi's buy of Bollore TV channels

PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - France’s antitrust regulator approved Vivendi’s acquisition of two television channels from industrialist Vincent Bollore on Monday but attached certain conditions to protect competition.

In a related ruling, the Competition Authority also said Vivendi’s pay-TV business Canal+ would have to take certain steps to offset the anti-competitive effects of its 2006 takeover of its main satellite competitor TPS.

The regulator withdrew its approval of that deal last year when it found Canal+ had not respected its commitments.

Among the remedies are requiring Canal+ to sell its stake in pay-TV movie channel Orange Cinema Series, co-owned with France Telecom. The regulator will also require Canal+ to make its movie channels available to other distributors via its CanalSat bouquet of channels. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic, Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)